Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Back with Pittsburgh
DeSmith was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
DeSmith has been excellent when asked to start since the New Year, as in five appearances he's notched a .939 save percentage and 2.03 GAA, winning three games as well. With Matt Murray (undisclosed) being evaluated for an injury at the moment also, DeSmith could be in line to start Tuesday against New Jersey, and has taken over the role of backup goaltender at the moment since Tristan Jarry was also demoted Monday too.
