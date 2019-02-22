Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Beaten on special teams
DeSmith stopped 29 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Sharks.
All four goals against DeSmith came on special teams -- three with the Sharks on the power play and one with San Jose shorthanded. San Jose put this one away early with a trio of first-period goals, and Pittsburgh's offense never showed up to bail DeSmith out.
