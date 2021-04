DeSmith will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with the Bruins.

DeSmith has been rock solid in his last five contests in which he posted a 3-1-0 record, 0.86 GAA and .971 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder will guard the crease after starter Tristan Jarry (upper body) picked up an injury versus the Islanders on Monday. As long as Jarry is sidelined, which hasn't been announced by the club, DeSmith figures to carry the load for the Pens.