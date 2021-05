DeSmith will tend the twine on the road versus the Flyers on Monday.

DeSmith has played in just two of the Penguins' last 11 contests but has performed well in limited action as he posted a 1-1-0 record and 2.53 GAA in those contests. With only four regular-season contests remaining, this could be the last time DeSmith gets into the crease this year, as Tristan Jarry is a near-lock to start in the playoffs.