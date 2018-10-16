Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Between pipes Tuesday
DeSmith will start against the Canucks in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
DeSmith suffered a tough-luck loss to the Canadiens on Saturday, picking up 37 saves in a contest that went all the way to the shootout. No. 1 netminder Matt Murray is available in a backup capacity, but the Penguins are easing him back from a concussion, so DeSmith gets the start against a Canucks team that will be without rookie sensation Elias Pettersson, who is dealing with a concussion of his own.
