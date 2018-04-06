DeSmith will be the home goalie against the Senators in the Penguins' final regular season game Friday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

DeSmith rode the pine in Pittsburgh's last seven games, so it's been a little while since he's gotten a chance to start. The 26-year-old has a 2.63 GAA and .913 save percentage in limited action. Ottawa has scored 2.71 goals per game, so DeSmith may be able to end the season with a nice outing, and also shake off any rust in case the Penguins need him in the playoffs.