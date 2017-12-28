The Penguins recalled DeSmith from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Matt Murray (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday's game in Carolina, so DeSmith will likely backup Tristan Jarry against the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old netminder will be returned to the minors as soon as Murray is cleared to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories