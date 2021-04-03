DeSmith stopped 21 of 27 shots in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. DeSmith was beaten five times in the second period alone, and the six goals allowed equaled his total from his prior seven appearances combined. Despite the shellacking, the 29-year-old still has a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage on the season, but with Tristan Jarry (upper body) expected to return to action next week, DeSmith's brief period as the clear No. 1 netminder could end on a sour note.