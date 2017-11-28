Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Called up from minors
DeSmith was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
How long DeSmith remains with the Penguins is likely tied to the length of Matt Murray's (lower body) absence. For now, the 26-year-old (and oldest goalie in the Pittsburgh organization) figures to serve as the backup to Tristan Jarry until Murray is able to return to action.
