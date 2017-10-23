DeSmith was summoned from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

It looks like Casey DeSmith will be the backup to Matt Murray for the time being, since Antti Niemi's horrendous start to the season sent him to the waiver wire. DeSmith had a successful year in the minors last season recording a 2.01 GAA coupled with a .926 save percentage, and has won all three of his starts this season. DeSmith likely won't see much ice time, but if Murray needs a rest day or Pittsburgh plays a back-to-back he'll likely receive the start.