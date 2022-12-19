DeSmith stopped 26 of 29 shots in Pittsburgh's 3-2 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Brock McGinn scored at 5:03 of the third period to provide Pittsburgh with a 2-1 lead, but DeSmith was then beaten twice and consequently lost the game. He dropped to 4-6-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .914 save percentage in 11 starts this season. The 31-year-old has surrendered at least three goals in four of his last five contests.