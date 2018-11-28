DeSmith allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Jets on Tuesday.

He wasn't at the top of his game, but he helped the Penguins kill a few early penalties against the No. 1 power-play unit and allowed his team to come back and win in the third period. DeSmith has been a pleasant surprise this season, going 6-3-3 with a .924 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA. With Matt Murray out and struggling when he has played, DeSmith appears to be "the man" in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.