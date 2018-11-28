Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Captures sixth victory of 2018-19
DeSmith allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Jets on Tuesday.
He wasn't at the top of his game, but he helped the Penguins kill a few early penalties against the No. 1 power-play unit and allowed his team to come back and win in the third period. DeSmith has been a pleasant surprise this season, going 6-3-3 with a .924 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA. With Matt Murray out and struggling when he has played, DeSmith appears to be "the man" in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Earns win over Jackets•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal against Columbus•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Concedes one goal•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 35 stops in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...