DeSmith turned aside 27 shots in Friday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

The 29-year-old appeared to be cruising to an easy win, but two fluky goals by New Jersey in the third period forced DeSmith to be on his toes in the final minutes before Bryan Rust found an empty-net tally. The netminder has been tagged for 14 goals over his last three games to do some real damage to his ratios, but on the season he still sports a solid 2.40 GAA and .912 save percentage.