DeSmith allowed three goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Kings.

DeSmith didn't have it Saturday, which was his second start in as many nights. He was pulled after Adrian Kempe's first goal of the game at 1:58 of the second period, but the Penguins' offense never gave DeSmith a chance to get off the hook. The 31-year-old has won three of his last starts, and he's at 9-11-4 with a 3.30 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 25 outings overall. If Tristan Jarry (upper body) is still out Tuesday, DeSmith would likely start against the Sharks.