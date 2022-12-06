DeSmith (illness) is set to serve as backup to Tristan Jarry in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
DeSmith was a game-time decision with the illness, but he'll be at least healthy enough to play. The 31-year-old should be good to serve in the backup role going forward.
