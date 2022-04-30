DeSmith made 33 saves in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blue jackets.

A couple late power-play goals for Columbus made the final score deceivingly close, as DeSmith cruised to a win after Pittsburgh handed him a 3-0 lead before seven minutes had elapsed in the first period. Tristan Jarry (foot) still lacks a timetable for his return, so it will be DeSmith leading the Penguins into the postseason after going 4-2-1 in his last seven starts with a 2.42 GAA and .933 save percentage.