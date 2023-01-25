DeSmith made 33 saves in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 31-year-old didn't even know he was starting until just before puck drop with Tristan Jarry (upper body) being a late scratch, but DeSmith played pretty well even though Florida jumped out to a 2-0 lead in a wild affair that saw six total goals scored in the first period alone. It's not clear yet how serious Jarry's injury is, so DeSmith could get the nod again Thursday against the Capitals despite his 3.93 GAA and .880 save percentage through eight appearances in January.