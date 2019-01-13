Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Concedes four goals in loss
DeSmith allowed four goals on 24 shots on the road against Los Angeles on Saturday.
DeSmith -- who was making his first start since signing a new three-year contract extension -- has lost in each of his last two contests, the only two defeats for the Penguins in their last 12 outings. The New Hampshire native figures to see one more start before the All-Star break, as the team has a back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus Arizona and Vegas, respectively.
