Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Concedes one goal
DeSmith allowed just one puck to find the back of the net versus Dallas on Wednesday.
DeSmith bounced back from his three-game losing streak to put together a solid, 17-save performance. It could be argued that the one goal he gave up wasn't really his fault either, considering Kris Letang coughed up the puck in the offensive zone. The Pens' next four games are a pair of back-to-backs, so the New Hampshire native figures to split the starts with Matt Murray -- though based on Murray's recent track record, DeSmith could be called into a game in relief.
