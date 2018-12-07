DeSmith made 19 saves in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Both DeSmith and Islanders starter Thomas Greiss faced 21 shots, except Greiss gave up five goals and lasted only two periods while DeSmith faced mostly smooth sailing throughout. While Matt Murray's progressing in his recovery from a lower-body injury and is back to skating, he's not practicing yet. As long as Murray remains out, DeSmith should continue to hold down the fort in Pittsburgh's net.