DeSmith turned aside 23 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Detroit actually tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period, but Pittsburgh dominated the rest of the way as DeSmith shut the door. With Tristan Jarry sidelined due to a broken foot, DeSmith will have to carry the load in the crease for the Penguins heading into the playoffs, but his 2.72 GAA and .915 save percentage on the season aren't encouraging.