DeSmith will start in goal Thursday evening against host Florida, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan's decision regarding who to start became a no-brainer once it was determined that Matt Murray would be unavailable due to an upper-body injury. Still, DeSmith only has one win in four games to go along with an egregious 4.35 GAA and .867 save percentage in 2019. He'll try to get back on track against a Panthers club that ranks 13th in the league in scoring by means of averaging 3.06 goals per game.