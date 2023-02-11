DeSmith allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

DeSmith picked up his third win in his last five outings, though he faded a bit at the end to turn a strong start into a just-okay effort. The 31-year-old improved to 9-10-4 with a 3.22 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 24 outings this season. Tristan Jarry (upper body) is with the Penguins on their current road trip, but it remains to be seen if he'll be activated to play Saturday versus the Kings, or if one of DeSmith or Dustin Tokarski gets the nod instead.