DeSmith is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

DeSmith exited Tuesday's Game 1 win over the Rangers in the second overtime after turning aside 48 of 51 shots. He was replaced by Louis Domingue, who stopped all 17 shots he faced en route to a huge victory for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry (foot) is still on the shelf, so if DeSmith is unavailable for Thursday's Game 2 versus New York, look for Domingue to get the start in goal.