DeSmtih will tend the twine for Tuesday's Game 1 road clash with the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

DeSmith will be making his eighth appearance in the Penguins' last 10 contests due to the absence of Tristan Jarry (foot). In those outings, the 30-year-old DeSmtih is 4-2-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .933 save percentage. With Jarry ruled out for Game 2 on Thursday as well, DeSmith figures to get the nod for that matchup as well, though the team hasn't officially named a starter.