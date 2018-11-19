Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Defending cage versus Buffalo
DeSmith will patrol the blue paint against the Sabres on Monday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
While DeSmith has struggled of late -- he's 1-3-0 with a 2.24 GAA in his previous four outings -- starter Matt Murray has been downright awful (a 0-4-1 record and 4.87 GAA in six outings) and has been chased from the net in two of his previous three appearances. At this point, it's hard not to say the starting job is up for grabs in the Steel City as a string of good performances by the 26-year-old DeSmith could earn him significantly more opportunities between the pipes.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Allows three goals in relief•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Can't keep Penguins on winning track•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Posts second shutout of 2018-19•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 20 stops in loss to Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...