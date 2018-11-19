DeSmith will patrol the blue paint against the Sabres on Monday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While DeSmith has struggled of late -- he's 1-3-0 with a 2.24 GAA in his previous four outings -- starter Matt Murray has been downright awful (a 0-4-1 record and 4.87 GAA in six outings) and has been chased from the net in two of his previous three appearances. At this point, it's hard not to say the starting job is up for grabs in the Steel City as a string of good performances by the 26-year-old DeSmith could earn him significantly more opportunities between the pipes.