DeSmith will patrol the crease on the road versus Washington on Wednesday, Penguins' play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

DeSmith has been splitting the crease with Tristan Jarry despite the team being mired in a seven-game losing streak. For his part, the 31-year-old DeSmith has yet to secure a win fo his own this season, posting a 0-3-1 record and 3.25 GAA in his four appearances.