DeSmith will patrol the crease on the road versus Washington on Wednesday, Penguins' play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
DeSmith has been splitting the crease with Tristan Jarry despite the team being mired in a seven-game losing streak. For his part, the 31-year-old DeSmith has yet to secure a win fo his own this season, posting a 0-3-1 record and 3.25 GAA in his four appearances.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Stays winless after Sabres comeback•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets little help in road loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets start in Seattle•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Making second start•