DeSmith will patrol the crease versus Dallas on Wednesday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

DeSmith has appeared in nine of the Pens' prior 11 outings as either the starter or in relief of Matt Murray. The 26-year-old registered a 2-3-1 record and 2.51 GAA in those contests and, at this point, would seem to be the preferred option between the pipes. Until Murray can turn his season around, DeSmith should continue to get frequent looks.