Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Defending cage Wednesday
DeSmith will patrol the crease versus Dallas on Wednesday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
DeSmith has appeared in nine of the Pens' prior 11 outings as either the starter or in relief of Matt Murray. The 26-year-old registered a 2-3-1 record and 2.51 GAA in those contests and, at this point, would seem to be the preferred option between the pipes. Until Murray can turn his season around, DeSmith should continue to get frequent looks.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 35 stops in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Defending cage versus Buffalo•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Allows three goals in relief•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Can't keep Penguins on winning track•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Posts second shutout of 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...