DeSmith (lower body) didn't skate Sunday and will not dress for Sunday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

This news all but solidifies Tristan Jarry as the starter for Game 1, though that's yet to be confirmed. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan figures to be coy with his injury news and lineup announcements throughout the postseason, so updates on DeSmith figure to be few and far between until he's ready to return.