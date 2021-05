DeSmith stopped 33 of 37 shots and was replaced by Tristan Jarry to begin the third period of Monday's 7-2 loss to the Flyers.

DeSmith was being evaluated for a lower-body injury according to Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan, but no additional information was provided. Smith was making just his third appearance in the last 12 games and found himself trailing 3-0 before the end of the first period. It was a 4-0 game after 40 minutes when Jarry came off the bench to relieve DeSmith.