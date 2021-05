DeSmith (lower body) didn't practice Saturday and is listed as day-to-day ahead of Sunday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

DeSmith hasn't officially been ruled out, but the backup goalie seems unlikely to suit up given his absence from practice. Max Lagace -- who notched a shutout in the season finale to secure the East division crown in his only appearance of 2020-21 -- will likely back up starter Tristan Jarry if DeSmith can't go.