DeSmith stopped 32 of 35 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Anaheim's final shot came on an empty net, capping a rally from a 2-0 deficit after the first period. The 27-year-old has given up at least three goals in each of his last three starts, and with Matt Murray looking solid in his first start since recovering from a lower-body injury, DeSmith can't afford too many off nights if he wants to keep hold of Pittsburgh's No. 1 spot.