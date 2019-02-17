DeSmith will protect the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

DeSmith will return to the blue paint after relieving Matt Murray during Saturday's loss to the Flames. He has struggled since the calendar flipped to 2019, posting a 1-4-1 record and an ugly .887 save percentage in the process. DeSmith will look to buck that trend against the league's 25th-ranked offense, although the Rangers have scored 13 goals over the last three outings.