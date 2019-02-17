Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Draws matinee start
DeSmith will protect the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
DeSmith will return to the blue paint after relieving Matt Murray during Saturday's loss to the Flames. He has struggled since the calendar flipped to 2019, posting a 1-4-1 record and an ugly .887 save percentage in the process. DeSmith will look to buck that trend against the league's 25th-ranked offense, although the Rangers have scored 13 goals over the last three outings.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Holds down fort in relief•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Yields five goals in loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Saturday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 39 saves in loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: De facto starter versus Panthers•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Ends losing streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...