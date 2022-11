DeSmith will be stationed between the pipes in Chicago on Sunday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

DeSmith watched from the bench for the last two games after coughing up four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's loss to Toronto. He's now 2-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .910 save percentage through seven appearances on the year. Prior to Tuesday's poor outing, DeSmith had made all six of his outings on the road, posting a .916 save percentage in the process.