DeSmith will take on the Islanders in Thursday's road matchup, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Despite his 3-1-0 record, DeSmith owns a .882 save percentage and 2.86 GAA in five appearances so far this season. He's coughed up 10 goals on 83 shots in his last three starts. The 29-year-old will aim for his first win of February against an Islanders squad that averages just 2.27 goals per game, the fourth-fewest in the NHL.