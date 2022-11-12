DeSmith made 28 saves during a 4-2 win over the host Maple Leafs on Friday.

DeSmith, who made consecutive starts for the first time this season, helped the Penguins establish a modest two-game winning streak after enduring a seven-game winless skid (0-6-1). Facing a Maple Leafs squad that entered Friday's Hockey Hall of Fame game averaging a disappointing 2.86 goals per game, DeSmith (2-3-1) benefitted from the Penguins' defense outmuscling the Maple Leafs, delivering a 41-14 advantage in hits. After surrendering the game-tying goal, DeSmith held the Maple Leafs silent over the final 22:43 to earn the showcase event win.