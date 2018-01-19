Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Earns first NHL victory
DeSmith stopped 28 of 29 shots for his first NHL victory Thursday against the Kings.
DeSmith was making his first NHL start and he didn't disappoint. The 26-year-old stymied a struggling Los Angeles squad and helped the Penguins collect their fifth win in five games. Tristan Jarry has been great in the starting role for Pittsburgh, so once Matt Murray (personal) returns, DeSmith will likely be sent back down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. For now, the 26-year-old will be worthy of a spot start if he finds himself back in the cage.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Making first NHL start Thursday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Surprise recall Friday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Sent back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Brought up to big club•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Headed back to AHL•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Yields one goal in relief appearance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...