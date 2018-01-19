DeSmith stopped 28 of 29 shots for his first NHL victory Thursday against the Kings.

DeSmith was making his first NHL start and he didn't disappoint. The 26-year-old stymied a struggling Los Angeles squad and helped the Penguins collect their fifth win in five games. Tristan Jarry has been great in the starting role for Pittsburgh, so once Matt Murray (personal) returns, DeSmith will likely be sent back down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. For now, the 26-year-old will be worthy of a spot start if he finds himself back in the cage.