DeSmith stopped 24 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

DeSmith was sharp throughout the game, allowing just a Marcus Johansson goal in the third period after the Penguins had scored three times in the second. The win was DeSmith's first in five appearances, improving his record to 1-3-1. He also allowed fewer than two goals for the first time in an outing this season. Both DeSmith and Tristan Jarry have struggled recently as the Penguins snapped a seven-game skid Wednesday. It's unclear if this win will lead to more action for DeSmith. Both goalies should start one of the next two games, as the Penguins wrap up a road trip with a back-to-back in Toronto on Friday and Montreal on Saturday.