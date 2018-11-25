Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Earns win over Jackets
DeSmith stopped 37 of 39 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
It's the second-most saves he's made in a game so far this season, topped only by his 39-save shutout of the Coyotes on Nov. 10. Tristan Jarry looked great Friday in an overtime loss to the Bruins, but DeSmith has now answered back with an impressive performance of his own. Matt Murray (lower body) may be on IR, but Pittsburgh's goaltending situation could be in good hands with DeSmith and Jarry pushing each other for playing time.
