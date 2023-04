DeSmith stopped 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

DeSmith was solid in a winning effort, allowing just a pair of goals in the third period. The 31-year-old netminder improves to 15-16-4 on the season with a .905 save percentage. DeSmith should see a few more starting opportunities down the stretch while backing up Tristan Jarry.