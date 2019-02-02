Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Ends losing streak
DeSmith allowed three goals on 40 shots in a 5-3 victory against the Senators on Friday.
Two of the three Senators goals came on the power play, and two of them were also late in the third period with the game seemingly in hand. It was a little disappointing to see those go in because DeSmith could have had a really big night, but even still, he snapped his three-game losing streak where he posted a save percentage below .870 in each contest. DeSmith improved to 13-9-4 with the win, and he has a 2.69 GAA with a .918 save percentage this season.
