DeSmith was the first goalie to leave the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Pens Inside Scoop reports, indicating he'll patrol the blue point at home versus Edmonton.

DeSmith will have to carry the load for the Penguins for the time being, including possibly into the postseason, while Tristan Jarry (foot) remains on the shelf. In his last five outings, the 30-year-old DeSmith is sporting a 3-1-1 record and 1.97 GAA, including an impressive 52-save shutout performance against the Bruins on April 21.