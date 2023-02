DeSmith is expected to start in Friday's road game against the Islanders, per Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

DeSmith is 10-11-4 with a 3.21 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 26 contests this season. He's won three of his last four outings while posting a 2.34 GAA and a .937 save percentage over that stretch. The Islanders have the 25th-ranked offense with 2.88 goals per game.