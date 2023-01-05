DeSmith is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Thursday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

DeSmith has a 4-7-1 record, 2.99 GAA and .911 save percentage in 13 games this season. He's lost his last three contests while allowing 10 goals on 96 shots. Vegas is in a three-way tie for the 10th-ranked offense with 3.28 goals per game in 2022-23.