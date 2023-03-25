DeSmith was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday and is expected to get the home crease versus Washington, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
DeSmith has lost his last two decisions, including a strong performance Thursday, stopping 30 shots in a 3-2 loss to Dallas. DeSmith is 13-15-4 with a 3.11 GAA and .907 save percentage this season. He will face the Capitals, who are 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.16 goals per game.
