DeSmith is expected to get the road start versus the Rangers on Thursday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

That's no surprise after Tristan Jarry gave up four goals on seven shots Tuesday against the Canadiens. While DeSmith took the loss, he stopped 13 of 14 shots sent his way. DeSmith is 13-14-4 with a 3.11 GAA and .908 save percentage this season. He will face the Rangers, who are 14th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.25 goals per game.