DeSmith is expected to start at home against Vancouver on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.

DeSmith brought his four-game losing streak to an end Sunday when he stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 victory against Arizona. He's 5-8-2 with a 3.00 GAA and .909 save percentage in 15 contests this season. The Canucks have lost four of their last five games, bringing their record down to 17-19-3.