DeSmith is expected to guard the crease on the road versus Buffalo on Wednesday, per Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

DeSmith has yet to secure a win this season, going 0-2-1 with a 2.97 GAA and .913 save percentage in three appearances. With the Penguins on a five-game losing skid, the club will be hoping that DeSmith can open his win account this year. Regardless of how well DeSmith performs, he will be hard-pressed to pry the starting job away from Tristan Jarry.