DeSmith will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus Boston.
DeSmith has been excellent recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Rangers and Sabres while posting a superb 0.50 GAA and .979 save percentage. He'll attempt to earn his seventh victory of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Bruins team that's lost four of its last five games.
