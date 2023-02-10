DeSmith will defend the road net against Anaheim on Friday, according to Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

DeSmith has started the last four games as No. 1 netminder Tristan Jarry has been out of action with an upper-body injury. DeSmith has been seeing a lot of rubber of late, facing at least 39 shots in four of his last five contests. He is 8-10-4 with a 3.23 GAA and a .905 save percentage. DeSmith will take on the lowest scoring team in the NHL as the Ducks are averaging 2.44 goals per contest.